ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fast food chain El Pollo Loco is coming to Albuquerque. The California-based restaurant plans to open up 140 new locations across the southwest over the next five years.

They plan to open some locations in Colorado, Texas, and in Albuquerque. El Pollo Loco specializes in fire-grilled chicken that is served in tacos, burritos, salads, and more.