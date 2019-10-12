El Pinto dishwasher allegedly attacks employees, customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An employee at a popular New Mexico restaurant is accused of trying to attack customers and his colleagues while drunk.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says dishwasher Fernando Johnson charged at an employee and even tried attacking customers Friday night at El Pinto in the north valley.

According to the criminal complaint, BCSO didn’t know if Johnson had a weapon in his jacket, so the deputy put Johnson face down on the ground before taking him into custody. Johnson then reportedly kicked a paramedic who was trying to treat him for a face injury.

The judge released him Saturday in court. He is charged with battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer. Johnson’s next court appearance is in December.