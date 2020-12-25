El Modelo brings Christmas spirit with tamales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic has forced New Mexicans to make a lot of sacrifices this Christmas. But there’s one thing they’re not going without, and that’s tamales. Thursday morning KRQE News 13 stopped by one of Albuquerque’s popular tamale hotspots.

In a non-traditional year, New Mexicans are turning to the comforts of time-honored favorites to bring cheer this Christmas. “We do it every year, so it’s fun to come down and we have tamales, Christmas Eve,” said Jane.

For many metro families, Christmas just isn’t Christmas without tamales from El Modelo, a long time staple in the Barelas neighborhood. By the time the restaurant opened at 7 a.m., dozens of cars were already lined up along Second Street with their heaters cranked up to fend off the early morning chill, waiting to get their tamale fix before they all sold out.

Even though a lot is different about this Christmas, the holiday spirit is proving resilient. “Unfortunately what we’re not going to be able to do this year, is get together with family. So we’ll Zoom and we’ll say hello and we’ll toast,” said Vicente.

“May the peace of the season be with all of you out there, be safe, wear your mask. Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad,” Fabian said.

