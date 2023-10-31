ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – South Valley residents gathered to watch the burning of El Kookooee Tuesday night. The event was scheduled to take place last Sunday but due to winds, it was postponed.

Capitalizing on the summer blockbuster film, this year, El Kookooee was named “Oppenheimer” and was built as an atomic bomb. One of the founders of the event said they have been doing this for 34 years. “The point is that our children are taught many times to fear El Kookooee, that if they are not good, then the El Kookooee will come and get them. So this is an opportunity to get even and put their fears in a bag that we put in the kookooee to burn it,” said Santiago Maestas.

It took a month to build the kookooee.