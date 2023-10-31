ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – El Kookooee is scheduled to go up in flames Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at the South Valley Library in Albuquerque.

The event was postponed this weekend due to wind. “The Kookooee is meant to burn all your worries away and all the things that cause you stress,” El Kookooee Event M.C. Andrea Dominguez said, “usually you write down anything you want to get rid of, put it in a chest and the chest gets burnt up in a fire.”

The burning is scheduled for 6 p.m., if weather allows.