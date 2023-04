ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Physics students at Eldorado High School are tasked with building a rocket out of completely recycled materials. Each springs, students are challenged to build a Rube Goldberg machine from the recycled materials.

The machine needs to performs a series of steps to complete an action. This year, the students are celebrating NASA’s Artemis program with a lunar landing theme. In this competition, the machines must take at least 10 steps to land a small rocket on the moon.