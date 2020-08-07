El Camino Donuts sets up shop in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It might sound crazy starting a business in the middle of a pandemic but the owners of Nob Hill’s new donut shop say business is booming.

“Quite often in life when most people are going one way, you’re better off, going the other go against the current and quite often you’ll be rewarded,” said Clint Goodrich.

Clint and Caren Goodrich found a storefront a few months ago on Central across from Flying Star in an area already struggling with the loss of businesses in recent years. Then COVID-19 hit. The Goodrichs’ pressed forward jumping through all the hoops with the state to make sure they had the proper health protocols in place.

Two weeks ago, El Camino Donuts opened its doors and Clint says the community has welcomed them with open arms. “We have been overwhelmed by how Nob Hill has embraced us. Daily, many times a day, people are thanking us for opening a business in this environment. Thanking us for opening a business in Nob Hill regardless of the environment,” Clint said.

Clint has not always been in the donut game. After a long career in horse racing than another in finance, he says his lifelong quest for the perfect donut inspired him to get into the business.