ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a push in Albuquerque to designate what looks like a normal little neighborhood in the Northeast Heights as historic to save it from any further demolition. It was the first subdivision in the city built by Black people for Black families.

“I remember and hearing from others that have lived in the neighborhood that it was one of the first Black historical neighborhoods in the city that was [sic] predominately Black back in the early, early days,” says David Walker, current resident of the East End Addition neighborhood.

“I have been here since 1984,” says Princess Coleman Walker, who also lives in the neighborhood. She says in her time living there, she’s seen the neighborhood change dramatically. “Well, I know that my grandmother, Princess Bryant, this was the first house on this neighborhood,” Coleman Walker says.

The East End Addition neighborhood – located on Virginia Street between Lomas and Marble – was originally developed in the early 1950s when there wasn’t much else there. “We have pictures where it was just this house, and then nothing but the land…Hayes Middle School wasn’t here. We used to play in that lot over there when we would come visit in the summer,” Coleman Walker says.

“It started in the early 1900s with some purchase that was made by the Fraternal Aid Society which was a Black businessman’s group who had bought 144 acres out there and wanted to see this Black community thrive,” says Leslie Naji, principal planner with the City of Albuquerque Historic Preservation.

The original developer Virginia Ballou – adoptive daughter of Henry Outley who originally platted the land on behalf of the Fraternal Aid Society in 1938 – put in 22 houses to create the neighborhood. They were largely African American owned, and more were added throughout the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.

“The mission was to build middle-class housing for African American families. So that was the mission of Mrs. Ballou,” Coleman Walker says.

The footprint of that legacy is smaller now: only ten houses are left, and there is a fear that without protections, this piece of Albuquerque history could be lost. “I think it’s very important we preserve this section. This is the last section of the community that is still relevant and still available today. So I think it’s very, very important that we preserve that,” Walker says.

“Yes, there’s a danger because we’re in a prime location here, and with the car dealerships, their mission seems to be right now just to purchase the land for whatever purpose they’re going to use it for,” Coleman Walker says. “We’ve shrunk a bit, but the neighborhood is very close, and everybody is onboard recognizing the importance of this becoming a historical landmark for African American ownership.”

Wednesday, the application to make this neighborhood a Historic Protection Overlay Zone will go before the Landmarks Commission. “It’s just to protect new development that goes in there, demolitions that take place, as well as some review over like changes that people might make onto their property including making additions,” Naji says.

Those News 13 spoke with are on board with the effort, because: “Once it’s gone, it’s gone,” Naji says.

If approved by the Landmarks Commission, the city council would vote on it and could make it the city’s smallest Historic Protection Overlay Zone.