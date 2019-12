ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are ramping up efforts to catch drunk drivers.

They’re planning a series of sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols across the state. They hope the increased presence will cut down on alcohol-related deaths.

Three-hundred-and-sixty-nine people died on New Mexico roads between January and November of this year. That’s more than last year, but fewer crashes this year have had alcohol involved.