ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first regional Community Engagement Summit in the Albuquerque area offering school leaders unique and comprehensive professional development. The goal is that the experience will help them create sustainable and strategic family engagement plans.

The summit will be June 20-21 at the National Hispanic Center. They are inviting families, educators, and students to talk about what community engagement they have at their school. They also want to hear from kids and parents about what they would like to see when it comes to engagement in the community. Make their school their safest, ideality walk away with an action plan. For more information, you can visit webnew.ped.state.nm.us.