Edgewood man reunited with his beloved dog

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a happy reunion Friday for a homeless man who had his dog stolen.

Bella and Shawn are together again after Bella was taken from an Edgewood gas station where Shawn, who’s homeless, hangs out. Those at the gas station say Shawn doesn’t bother anyone and they were angry someone would take his dog.

Over the weekend, a man took the dog after walking into the store and asking who it belonged to. On Friday, Animal Control returned the dog to Shawn and both were ecstatic.

Animal Control says the man who took the dog called early Friday morning from his home in Rio Rancho after seeing his face on the news. They say he admitted to taking the dog and apologized. The dog was taken to the shelter where it was microchipped and immunized and given a health check, showing she’s in very good health.

Police say while this is a case of theft, the man who took the dog will not be facing charges because Shawn said he didn’t wish to press charges. He says he’s just thankful to have his dog back.