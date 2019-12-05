Economic Development luncheon celebrates investments from Virgin Galactic, Netflix

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two big companies that are investing heavily in New Mexico were celebrated Thursday.

The CEO of Virgin Galactic and Head of Production Policy for Netflix were keynote speakers at the Albuquerque Economic Development luncheon. Virgin Galactic’s George Whitesides discussed how they have nearly completed their move to Spaceport America, with 90 employees relocating from California and 70 more coming on board from New Mexico.

Netflix’s Nick Maniatis announced that with the growth of streaming from competitors like Disney Plus and others, his company increased its output to 1,000 projects worldwide, with many based in New Mexico.

“We want to be here for the long haul, we are invested in this state, and I think, again, it’s kudos to you all for making the environment such that we would want to be here, and we certainly do,” Maniatis said.

Both businesses talked about their economic impact on New Mexico, with both hosting multi-million dollar projects.