ECHO program launches in Nob Hill addressing public safety concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has announced the launch of the Nob Hill and University Public Safety ECHO, an extension of the city’s first ECHO program downtown that began in 2019. Public Safety ECHO Coordinator Maria Wolfe and Albuquerque Police Department Office Hense Williams discuss the program, how it works, and the benefits the city expects to see.

A part of the city’s effort to tackle crime, the Extension of Community Healthcare Outcomes (ECHO) is based on the model pioneered by Project ECHO, the global telemonitoring initiative based at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center. The program unites local partners, first responders, and community members for weekly meetings where public safety concerns are addressed.

The Nob Hill-University Public Safety ECHO will meet for the first time on Wednesday, July 7 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The meetings will then take place on the first and third Wednesdays of each month.

The Downtown Public Safety ECHO continues to meet the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

All members of the community can participate in the meetings via Zoom. Additional information on ECHO is available online at cabq.gov/echo.