ECHO, Inc. supplies qualifying seniors with free supplemental food boxes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ECHO, Inc. is looking out for seniors 60 and older in the Albuquerque and Rio Rancho area by supplying free food. ECHO Albuquerque Supervisor Henry Hamilton discusses the operation and how it works.

The Economic Council Helping Others Inc. or ECHO is a nonprofit Community Action Agency that administers numerous programs throughout the northern half of New Mexico and is providing supplemental food boxes to seniors 60 and older in surrounding areas.

The food boxes are issued once a month and provides about a week’s worth of food. Items included in the food boxes include products like juice, cheese, milk, cereal, and protein.

To qualify for the food box, seniors are asked to provide an ID, address, and proof of income. This can come in the form of your Social Security Awards letter or from your employment.

Due to the pandemic, ECHO is not dealing with paperwork. Seniors who go to receive the food boxes will be asked to read off their information in order to register for the food boxes.

ECHO delivers to the South Valley Multipurpose Senior Center located at 2008 Larrazolo Rd. SW in Albuquerque as well as the Bernalillo Senior Center at 801 Rotary Park Rd. in Bernalillo and the Meadowlark Senior Center at 4330 Meadowlark Ln SE in Rio Rancho. Delivery dates and hours vary, for specific delivery information, call ECHO at 505-242-6777.

Once at the distribution, ECHO will provide you with a calendar that will show delivery dates and times.