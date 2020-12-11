ECHO Inc. provides free food boxes to qualifying local seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ECHO Inc. looks out for seniors in the community and the work they do is needed right now. Albuquerque Echo Inc. Supervisor Henry Hamilton discusses the work they do, and why it is so beneficial at this time.

The Economic Council Helping Others Inc. or ECHO Inc. is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit that provides resources and education to individuals and families. ECHO Inc. serves thousands of people and offers programs such as emergency financial assistance, utility assistance, emergency rent and mortgage assistance, diaper kits, food programs, and more.

ECHO Inc. is providing free food boxes to seniors ages 60 and older through a Commodity Supplemental Food Program that is funded by the U.S. government to supply qualifying seniors with a supplemental food source. Applicants must be 60 or older and have a qualifying income to qualify for the program.

ECHO Inc. supplies one package a month that can be picked up at any time at their location at 300 Menaul Blvd. in Albuquerque. The ECHO ABQ Food for Seniors office is located in the back of the shopping center with Dollar Tree and Sally’s Beauty Supply. The organization is maintaining all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols for issuing food packages.

The Albuquerque drive-thru location is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. ECHO Inc. also offers volunteer and donation opportunities. For more information on ECHO Inc. in Albuquerque visit echoinc.org or call 505-242-6777.

