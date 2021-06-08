ECHO, Inc. helping seniors get nutritious food

WATCH: Full interview with Henry Hamilton, Albuquerque supervisor at ECHO, Inc.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ECHO, Inc. is always looking out for local seniors. The nonprofit works to distribute food boxes to seniors 60 and over.

Supervisor Henry Hamilton says $5 farmer’s market vouchers will be available starting July 1 to seniors. The vouchers are made to encourage seniors to buy healthy local produce. Hamilton also reminded seniors that food pick is from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. They still have a drive-thru operation for now and are located at 300 Menaul North West in Albuquerque.

ECHO Inc./CSFP provides food free of charge if you are 60 years of age or older and you meet the following Gross Income Guidelines:

Household SizeGross Income/Month
1$1,354
2$1,832
3$2,310
4$2,788

*For each additional family member add $478/Mo.
*Income guidelines effective February 2019

To enroll: Bring Picture ID’s, Proof of Dates of Birth, income and physical address

