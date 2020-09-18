Eat Out to Lift Up event supports small businesses and nonprofits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three local restaurants are partnering up to open their doors creatively for an event that supports nonprofit organizations. St. Felix Pantry Director of Development, Rachael Miletkov discusses the #EatOutToLiftUp event.

Three restaurants have opened their doors via take out or patio dining services for the event in order to support local nonprofit organizations working in the space of food security. The restaurant with the most sales that day will be deemed the winner and will gain bragging rights.

The organizations and restaurants involved include Tako Ten who is partnering with St. Felix Pantry, Fork and Fig/Jealous Fork and Broken Trail Distillery are partnering with Meals on Wheels Albuquerque, and United Way of Central New Mexico will be providing administrative support with their program Mission: Families will be a beneficiary.

Sponsors cover the costs of the event so all proceeds from ticket sales go directly to nonprofit partners. The Eat Out to Lift Up event takes place on Sunday, October 4, 2020, and has three event times:

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale this week through October and can be purchased online.