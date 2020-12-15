Eastbound I-40 near Rio Puerco closed due to deceased pedestrian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -All eastbound lanes are closed on I-40 at Mile Marker 139 near Rio Puerco 10 miles west of Albuquerque on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reports all eastbound traffic is being diverted due to a deceased pedestrian in the roadway.
Commuters are asked to avoid the area. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.
Latest Local News:
