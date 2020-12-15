Eastbound I-40 near Rio Puerco closed due to deceased pedestrian

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -All eastbound lanes are closed on I-40 at Mile Marker 139 near Rio Puerco 10 miles west of Albuquerque on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reports all eastbound traffic is being diverted due to a deceased pedestrian in the roadway.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Latest Local News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery