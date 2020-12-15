Eastbound I-40 near Rio Puerco closed due to deceased pedestrian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a Christmas gift that came with a disturbing discovery. An Albuquerque family says they bought a mini gaming console for their children but when they tested it out, they were shocked to see what popped up on the screen.

With Christmas less than two weeks away, Erik Howard and his fiancée went to Coronado Center on Sunday to finish up their shopping. "We figured this would be great for not only myself and my fiancé but also for our children as well," said Erik Howard.