Police investigate after body found near Big-I

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have reopened eastbound I-40 at Fourth Street. However, the north and south on-ramps to I-25 remain closed at the Big I Monday morning.
Detectives are on scene investigating a homicide. Police say they found a man’s body in a truck early Monday morning. Information is extremely limited at this time, but drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Drivers should avoid the area. This is a developing story, KRQE will provide updates as more information is released.