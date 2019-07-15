Police investigate after body found near Big-I

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have reopened eastbound I-40 at Fourth Street. However, the north and south on-ramps to I-25 remain closed at the Big I Monday morning.

Detectives are on scene investigating a homicide. Police say they found a man’s body in a truck early Monday morning. Information is extremely limited at this time, but drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Drivers should avoid the area. This is a developing story, KRQE will provide updates as more information is released.

