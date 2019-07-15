Police investigate after body found near Big-I

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have reopened eastbound I-40 at Fourth Street. However, the north and south on-ramps to I-25 remain closed at the Big I Monday morning.

Detectives are on scene investigating a homicide. Police say they found a man’s body in a truck early Monday morning. Information is extremely limited at this time, but drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Drivers should avoid the area. This is a developing story, KRQE will provide updates as more information is released.

I40 Eastbound traffic will be allowed to flow through. There will be no access to I25 Northbound or I25 Southbound from I40 Eastbound @abqfire — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) July 15, 2019