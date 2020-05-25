Live Now
Eastbound I-40 at Coors reopens following fatal wrong-way crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a fatal crash shut down eastbound I-40 early Monday morning. APD reports that officers arrived at I-40 and Coors after receiving calls regarding a wrong-way driver around 12:45 a.m.

Authorities say around eight callers stated that a black, older model Camaro was traveling westbound in the eastbound traffic lanes. Officers state that the Camaro then collided with a semi-truck.

The driver of the Camaro died. It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash. Eastbound I-40 between Unser and Coors was initially closed but has since reopened.

The identity of the Camaro driver is unknown at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide details as they are made available.

