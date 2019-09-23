East Mountains residents hold celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It was a perfect day for a fun celebration in the East Mountains.

County Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty hosted the event Sunday at the Los Vecinos Community Center. It was a great opportunity to enjoy music from bands while supporting local businesses in the area.

Kids could even enjoy an obstacle course and zipline. Organizers say it’s a way to bring everyone from District 5 together for at least one day of the year.

“We are really just celebrating all the cultures and diversity of this great district,” said Commissioner Pyskoty.

For the first time, the annual celebration included a wine and beer garden.