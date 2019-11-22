East Mountains hit by first snowstorm of the season

EDGEWOOD, NM (KRQE) – The first big snowstorm of the season in the Albuquerque area hit on Thursday, with snow totals piling up in the East Mountains.

On Thursday, the snow was falling on and off throughout the day in towns in the East Mountains.

KRQE News 13 spoke with a State Police Officer who responded to a handful of accidents before noon when the snow was coming down the hardest. He said one crash that happened on I-40 just past the Tijeras exit.

The officer said the driver hit a patch of ice and spun out of control, crashing in the median and eventually going off the road. Luckily, he said the driver was okay.

KRQE News 13 also spoke with drivers just a couple miles east of the crash in Edgewood. While it’s not uncommon to get a lot of snow this time of year, the first storm is always a reminder to play it safe on the roads.

“They’ve been crazy, I think we need to ice the roads, deicing the roads ASAP because it’s crazy out here driving. A lot wrecks, lots of accidents,” said Juan Trujillo.

State Police want to remind drivers to slow down and leave plenty of room between them and the vehicle in front of them.