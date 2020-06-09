Live Now
East Mountain power outage affects over 2,500 residents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A power outage in the East Mountains is affecting 2,522 PNM customers early Tuesday morning. PNM reports there are multiple power outages in Albuquerque and crews are working on restoring power as quickly as possible.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is also reporting all east area traffic lights are not working as of 5 a.m. Residents are urged to drive ith cautions at this time as deputies are directing traffic at major intersections.

PNM says they estimate the restore time to be around 5:45 a.m. You can view all current power outages on PNM’s outage map.

