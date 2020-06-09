East Mountain power outage affects over 2,500 residents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A power outage in the East Mountains is affecting 2,522 PNM customers early Tuesday morning. PNM reports there are multiple power outages in Albuquerque and crews are working on restoring power as quickly as possible.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is also reporting all east area traffic lights are not working as of 5 a.m. Residents are urged to drive ith cautions at this time as deputies are directing traffic at major intersections.
PNM says they estimate the restore time to be around 5:45 a.m. You can view all current power outages on PNM’s outage map.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites