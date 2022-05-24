ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has officially closed its open space areas in the east mountains. Albuquerque Fire Rescue made the announcement on Tuesday citing the extreme fire danger and the proximity of these properties to the Cibola National Forest which is under a closure order because of fire danger.

The areas affected are Carolino Canyon, Gutierrez-Milne, San Antonio, Juan Tomas, Loma Ponderosa, Golden and Placitas Open Space. The open spaces within Albuquerque city limits remain open.