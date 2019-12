ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A family in the East Mountains is homeless after a fire Monday night.

A fire started in the wall of the single-story residence and extended into the attic. Bernalillo County Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the blaze and no injuries to homeowners or firefighters were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The homeowners are said to be getting assistance from the Red Cross.