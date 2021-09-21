East Mountain Celebration kicks off Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking to enjoy the final days of summer outdoors, this may be the event for you. The East Mountain Celebration kicks off on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Story continues below:
- Crime: NMSP seek person of interest in Santa Rosa homicide
- Trending: Former state rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton indicted on 28 charges
- National: Laundrie family attorney cancels press conference at FBI’s request
- New Mexico News: Hundreds of Indigenous women and girls remain missing, many in NM
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE En Español: Lunes 20 de Septiembre 2021
County Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty spoke about the event that will feature live music, dance performances, craft beer, artisan, business and nonprofit vendors, a car show and more at Los Vecinos Community Center. For more information, visit the county’s website.