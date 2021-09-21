East Mountain Celebration kicks off Sunday

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking to enjoy the final days of summer outdoors, this may be the event for you. The East Mountain Celebration kicks off on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Story continues below:

County Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty spoke about the event that will feature live music, dance performances, craft beer, artisan, business and nonprofit vendors, a car show and more at Los Vecinos Community Center. For more information, visit the county’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES