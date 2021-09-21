East Mountain Celebration kicks off Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking to enjoy the final days of summer outdoors, this may be the event for you. The East Mountain Celebration kicks off on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

County Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty spoke about the event that will feature live music, dance performances, craft beer, artisan, business and nonprofit vendors, a car show and more at Los Vecinos Community Center. For more information, visit the county’s website.