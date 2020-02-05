Live Now
Soon: Pres. Trump arrives on Capitol Hill for State of the Union address
Closings & Delays
There are currently 37 active closings. Click for more details.

East Albuquerque neighbors fed up with messy recycling drop-off site

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -A recycling drop-off site continues to be an eyesore in one Albuquerque neighborhood and people are fed up.

KRQE first told you about the mess near Juan Tabo and Candelaria in December. When a KRQE crew went back out on Tuesday they saw the same problem.

The city said they send crews out twice a day, but a nearby property owner isn’t buying it.

“I definitely would doubt them because there is no way that people are coming in and filling them up that quick because they overflow all the time,” said Gloria LeMaster.

She wants the city to move the site to another location altogether or at least have crews come more often. The city says the Juan Tabo site is staying put.

City officials said in addition to the regular cleanup crew, they also send out a site supervisor and another smaller team that monitors every drop-off site throughout the day.  

There are 16 recycling drop-off sites throughout Albuquerque.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞