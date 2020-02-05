East Albuquerque neighbors fed up with messy recycling drop-off site

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -A recycling drop-off site continues to be an eyesore in one Albuquerque neighborhood and people are fed up.

KRQE first told you about the mess near Juan Tabo and Candelaria in December. When a KRQE crew went back out on Tuesday they saw the same problem.

The city said they send crews out twice a day, but a nearby property owner isn’t buying it.

“I definitely would doubt them because there is no way that people are coming in and filling them up that quick because they overflow all the time,” said Gloria LeMaster.

She wants the city to move the site to another location altogether or at least have crews come more often. The city says the Juan Tabo site is staying put.

City officials said in addition to the regular cleanup crew, they also send out a site supervisor and another smaller team that monitors every drop-off site throughout the day.

There are 16 recycling drop-off sites throughout Albuquerque.