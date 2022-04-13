ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All Aboard Eath is a multi-media arts and education program that includes creativity, self-expression, and environmental activism. The organization offers a variety of theater and film programs throughout Albuquerque.

All Aboard Earth Education Director Michael Meade describes the program as, “envisioned to create a voice for environmental activism, through the media and arts.” They are a collective group of visionary artists, musicians, and environmental educators who are intent on building a culture of ecological geniuses. April is Earth Month and they have a few events coming up.

Events:

Adult Eco-Theater Mondays 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. for ages 18+



Earth Day Santa Fe Santa Fe Railyard Plaza Saturday, April 23 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Bike Party April 23 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.



Eco-Activism Film Program Tuesday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Running from June 28 – July 29



For more information on their programs and more, visit https://www.allaboardearth.com/