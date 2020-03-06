Earn while you learn with an apprenticeship in the STEM field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Not every high school student wants to pursue a college degree and there are many opportunities for careers that no longer require one. Students can instead pursue an apprenticeship with a company that will provide valuable experience.

CEO of Be Greater Than Average, Dr. Shelly Gruenig visits the set to discuss apprenticeships and the opportunities they offer.

On March 12, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will declare March Apprenticeship Career Pathway Month. Apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeship programs combine classroom instruction with on-the-job training.

Apprenticeships can be paid or unpaid programs.

The goal of these programs is to prepare individuals for skilled occupations while also providing them with practical experience that employers look for in applicants. Those who complete the program typically receive a certificate of completion or an industry-recognized credential.

Often employers will retain those who complete the program at an increased wage.

Apprenticeships are a critical way to try and end the STEM Workforce Pipeline crisis and are a great opportunity for those who do not want to pursue a four-year college education. Apprenticeships are usually 90% hands-on and 10% classroom experience.

Additional information on apprenticeships can be found at the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions website.