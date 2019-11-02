Early voting in Albuquerque ends

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s your last chance for early voting across the metro.

The ballot includes candidates for City Council Districts 2, 4, and 6. General obligation bond questions and other items from Albuquerque Public Schools and CNM will also be included.

A presiding judge News 13 spoke to says same-day registration has made a big difference. “Things have run very, very, smoothly. It’s great that we’re able to register people on site and then vote immediately right afterward,” said Judge Woody Simpson.

Early voting polls close at eight on Saturday, but there will be another chance to vote on election day. For information on this year’s election, you can click here.