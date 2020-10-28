Early voting continues in Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s still time for you to cast your ballot early before the November 3 Election Day. Floyd Vasquez Jr., communication service specialist at the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office breaks down everything you should know in order to successfully vote early.

Expanded early voting continues through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Seventeen voting convenience centers are open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It is now too late to mail in an absentee ballot as the recommended final day to do so was Oct. 27. Voters are asked to hand deliver your ballot to make sure it arrives on time.

Completed absentee ballots can be dropped off at any of the early voting convenience center or at the secure ballot box located at One Civic Plaza NW next to the COVID-19 screening entrance at 5th Street and Marquette.

On Election Day, 69 voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can vote in-person or drop off your completed absentee ballot at any voting convenience center.

You can also drop off your completed absentee ballot in front of City Hall on Marquette and 5th Street without leaving your car. There will be signs posted and drivers can go into the left lane west on Marquette on 3rd Street.

For more information on voting in Bernalillo County, visit BerncoVotes.org.