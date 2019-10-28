Early voting and voter registration taking place in Bernalillo County

The regular local election is in full swing with early voting and voter registration taking place at 19 locations countywide. This election is the first of its kind resulting from the Local Election Act of 2018.

As of October 24 at 9:08 a.m. there have been 9,184 ballots cast. Many entities that previously held their own elections, including City of Albuquerque, Villages of Los Ranchos and Tijeras, APS, and CNM have been consolidated into this one.

Early voting will through November 2, 2019. Voting locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

On Election Day, there will be 69 voting locations open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are several forms of identification that can be used to cast your vote.

These include a driver’s license or other photo ID, utility bills, etc. A voter can also write down their name, registered address, and year of birth.

To register to vote or to update voter registration, a photo ID ad proof of registered address are required.

Voting information and locations can be found at the Bernalillo County website.