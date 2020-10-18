Early voters show up for busy first day of in-person voting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County voters came out in the thousands to vote early on Saturday. “I like seeing all of the support. I like seeing the big lines, it really gets me going knowing that everybody is out here voting and passionate and dedicated,” voter Camille Carson said.

A line stretched around the building at the polling location at San Mateo and Menaul. As of about noon on Saturday, nearly 3,200 voters had cast a ballot in person in Bernalillo County.

Voters who spoke with News 13 said everyone seemed to be following the public health order. “So far, everyone is social distancing so that’s pretty great, and wearing masks, and following procedures,” said another voter, Brianna John.

The county clerk says they’ve sent out more than 153,000 ballots. So far, they have received more than 53,000 mail-in ballots.

