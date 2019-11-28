Early Thanksgiving celebrations held across Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanksgiving came early for some people in Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Indian Center hosted a holiday lunch to feed hundreds of homeless Native American families on Wednesday. City Councilor Pat Davis and Bernalillo County Commissioners even came out to help serve the donated food.

Joy Junction also had its annual feast at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Hundreds of volunteers, including Level 1 inmates, came out to show their support. They served 1,200 to 1,400 meals.

“When we hand them the piece of pumpkin pie, their face lit up and a warm cup of coffee, it’s just very rewarding,” Jennifer Sandoval, Chief Operating Officer of Joy Junction, said.

Officials say donations and services start to slow down as the holidays get closer. They’re also encouraging the community to help.

