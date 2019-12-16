Early snowfall creates more work for Christmas tree salesmen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- With Christmas just days away, families are still busy picking out their perfect tree. But, one local tree salesman says this year’s early snowstorm made cutting down the trees in northern New Mexico much more challenging.

Tires spinning and snow flying, this is a close-up look of what it takes to get fresh Christmas trees from Mora, New Mexico to a lot on north 4th Street in Los Ranchos. Lot owner Lijah Trujillo says his family has sold Christmas trees for decades.

In his time running the lot, he says he’s never had to battle the elements like he did this year.

“Last year this time we were still cutting trees and we were dusting the trees off because there wasn’t enough moisture,” said Christmas tree salesman Joshua Sebolt.

The early snowstorm on Thanksgiving made already hard work even more strenuous.

“From blowouts to getting stuck in the ice to snow and breaking equipment,” said Trujillo.

So he stopped chopping them sooner than he normally would, cutting 400 trees this year. Each of them brought back to the lot and eventually taken home by a family who’s creating stories of their own.

Trujillo says that makes all of the hours stuck in snow worth it.

“Sending a customer down the road with a smile on their face and a Christmas tree is what it’s all about,” said Trujillo.

The National Weather Service says the eastern slope of the northern mountains is 44% above average for snowfall so far this season.