Early Saturday pedestrian crash victim in critical condition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian early Saturday morning in southeast Albuquerque. Officials say a pedestrian was headed north on Louisiana across Zuni when he was struck by a beige Nissan traveling east around 4:30 a.m.

The pedestrian was sent to UNMH with their injuries and is in critical condition. The driver remained on scene and admitted to police he had ingested marijuana prior to the crash. A DWI unit conducted a field sobriety test on the driver. Officials say blood was drawn and the driver was released pending a summons based on the results of the blood test.

The investigation is ongoing. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.