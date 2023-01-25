ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Early registration has kicked off for the 36th Annual Run for the Zoo. The event, which raises money for the albuquerque Biopark Zoo, is happening May 7.
Participants can pick a 1-mile fun run, 5k, 10k, or half-marathon. There are discounts available for early registration until February 20.
To see information about registration and the event, visit this website.