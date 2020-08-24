Early registration ends this week for 6th annual 5K RUDI and Kids’ K

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Kevin Rudi Foundation is back for its sixth year, holding its annual races to benefit the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center. These races are held in honor of Kevin Rudi who passed away from cancer.

Due to COVID-19, things are going to be different this year. Friend of Kevin Rudi and president of the Kevin Rudi Foundation, Matthew Durdan discusses what this year’s races will look like and how you can participate.

Friday, August 28 is the last day you can register for the races before registration fees increase by $10 for both the 5K and the Kids’ K. The last day to register for both races is on Friday, September 4.

The races can be run between September 26 and October 3. All registration fees are donated to the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The 5K is $45 and will increase to $55 while the Kids’ K is $35 and will increase to $45. You can register online for both races.

This year, this event is virtual. Submit all of your timed runs with screenshots from running apps or take a photo of your treadmill run, and also send in pictures for the Superhero Costume Competition to rudifoundation@gmail.com. For more information, visit kevinrudifoundation.com.