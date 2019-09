ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man arrested for DWI is facing additional charges for trying to bribe his way out of it.

Lawrence Jaramillo, 30, was pulled over Sunday afternoon when a State Police officer observed him swerving along I-40. During the stop, Jaramillo refused a breathalizer test and told the officer he would give him money, and then offered a vehicle paint job if the officer would let him leave.

Jaramillo’s 5-year-old daughter was in the car at the time of his arrest.