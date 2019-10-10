DWI charge could put convicted drug trafficker back in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An alleged drunk driver put up a fight trying to get away from Albuquerque police, and it’s fairly clear why. His latest arrest could send him back to federal prison for years.

Timothy Dilley, 37, was arrested in 2016 as part of a federal drug trafficking sting targeting the “worst of the worst.” Court records show it didn’t take long for him to start racking up more arrests once he got back on the streets.

In early September, APD Officer Fred Duran responded to reports of a suspected drunk driver who had crashed into a pole, then fled, near Wyoming and I-40.

In lapel video, Duran catches up to a “tatted” man who matched witness descriptions about a block away. He was later identified as Dilley.

Dilley denies having anything to do with that crash, and when Duran tries to question him, he flees. Duran is seen using his taser several times after commanding Dilley to stop.

Duran ultimately takes Dilley down right outside the Phillips 66 gas station he allegedly crashed near.

Dilley was sentenced to 19 months in prison followed by six years of supervised probation in February 2018 for drug trafficking. Due to time served from his 2016 arrest, he was released that very week in 2018.

Dilley kept a low profile until last summer. In July, he was arrested for domestic violence but was quickly released.

Then about two months later, he was arrested for aggravated DWI, battery and assault on a police officer and careless driving. The District Attorney’s Office says Dilley is expected to plead guilty in that case.

Dilley is currently in federal custody. At a hearing later this month, a judge will decide whether or not to revoke his probation and keep him in prison.

Dilley’s attorney is fighting for him to be released to a halfway house.