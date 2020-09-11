Dutch Bros. Coffee donates $5K to provide Rio Rancho students with meals

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Dutch Bros. Coffee is giving back to local students in need. For the month of August, Dutch Bros. partnered with the Rio Rancho school district to help provide students in need with meals.

The new Dutch Bros. location donated $5,000 to the school district and its school food pantry program. The district’s food pantry supports students with meals who do not have enough food at home.

“We’re so excited to be part of the Rio Rancho community,” said operator of Dutch Bros Rio Rancho Casey Olson in a press release. “Thank you all to our customers who came out in the month of August to help us support the Rio Rancho school district food pantry.”

Olson and the Rio Rancho Dutch Bros. crew will present the donation at the school district’s next board meeting on September 14.

