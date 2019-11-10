Duo who allegedly led police on high-speed chase will remain in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque duo accused of firing shots at another car and then leading police on a high-speed chase will stay behind bars for now.

Police say they first tried stopping Gabriela Wanderingspirit and Cruzario Gutierrez near Girard and Carlisle on Thursday while responding to a call of a shot fired from her vehicle toward another car. The criminal complaint states Wanderingspirit, who was the driver, sped away at nearly 80-miles-an-hour through red lights, nearly causing several crashes before finally crashing into another car near Lomas and Broadway.

They were later arrested with Gutierrez identified as the shooter. On Saturday, a judge ruled both will be held in jail until they appear in District Court.

The man who reported the shot fired at his vehicle was not injured.

