Duo accused of drag racing arrested for DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When an Albuquerque Police officer pulled over a driver for drag racing on Montgomery, he got an unexpected gift. The other racer came back to the traffic stop to check on his friend, serving himself up to police.

The Albuquerque Police Department has long been aware of the problem, and one night in late January an officer spotted a guy flying down Montgomery in an orange Camaro just before midnight.

“The reason I pulled you over man, is you’re drag racing. Doing 76 in a 35,” said Officer Nelson Ortiz in a police video.

He wasn’t amused.

“You got anything better to do?” the officer asked the driver.

He replied, ” No, I’m just following my friend.”

The driver was 21-year-old Jose Molina-Marquez made it clear he wasn’t alone. And in comes 22 year-old Iziah Waseta.

“Driver’s license, insurance and registration please?” the officer asked Waseta. He replied, “Really?”

The officer then replied, “Does it look like I’m joking?”

Officer Ortiz has his hands full and calls in backup as he suspects both men are drunk.

“Yeah, I’m not gonna lie, we were going out to see the races and stuff. I don’t want to lie to you,” Molina-Marquez said to the officer.

Through slurred speech he comes clean, his buddy is giving another officer a hard time.

“That’s the thing, you could have killed somebody out there. You think that’s funny?” the officer said to Waseta, and he replied, “No.”

Waseta could barely stand up during one of the tests, and Molina-Marquez also did poorly, so both get arrested for DWI and their night of racing is over.

APD has told us in the past they often set up along Montgomery to catch speeders. It’s unclear if that’s what led this officer to catch the two men.

Molina-Marquez, who was in the Camaro blew at least twice the legal limit, that’s an aggravated DWI. Officers also found pot and a gun in his car. Waseta was just over the legal limit.