ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Combining the old with the new, Albuquerque Dukes merchandise is collaborating with New Mexico United. They are coming together to create a one-of-a-kind merchandise line, that will be pairing the throwback of Albuquerque Duke’s with NM United.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Dukes Logo, the Owner Steve Palmisano knew he wanted to honor the iconic logo and decided to collaborate with NM United. “Yeah that’s exactly why we do it, just to keep the memories alive and keep that community together,” said Palmisano.

When people go to the Dukes store they get to purchase their favorite merchandise but they can also experience a museum of the history of the logo, the old stadiums, the old teams, and the players. Keeping the history alive for the new generations to see.

The merchandise is available to purchase now at the Albuquerque Dukes and New Mexico United stores which are located in Carlisle and Central or online at New Mexico United and Albuquerque Dukes.