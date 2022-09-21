ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Putting the state’s top chefs to the test the “Duke it Out” cooking competition is taking place this weekend. Pinning some of the state’s top masters of the kitchen against each other in a chopped style competition.

The chef of High Point Grill, Mike White will be competing for his first time and is excited to put his skills to the test. Nine chefs will be competing, making two different courses. This year’s competition will raise money and benefit El Ranchito de Los Ninos. The competition is on September 28, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Builders Source Appliance Gallery. Beer and while will be served at the 21-and-over event. Judging will be done by a panel of judges as well as a public vote by attendees. For more information visit their website.