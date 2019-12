FILE – This Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo shows the building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Uber acknowledged more than 3,000 sexual assaults occurred during U.S. Uber rides in 2018, the company said in a long-awaited safety report. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can ring in the new year with a free ride on the city.

It’s part of the city’s Take a Ride on Us program. Uber will be giving out free rides between Friday, December 27 through January 2.

The offer will only be valid for the first 3,000 riders and is worth up to $10. All you need to do is download the Uber app and enter code “ABQNY19.”