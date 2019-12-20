Duke City picked as new vacation hot spot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Land of Enchantment’s largest city is getting nationally recognized as a new vacation hot spot.

The Washington Post says Albuquerque was put on the map after Breaking Bad, and now has become a place for a getaway full of culture, including places like Old Town, the city’s historic and cultural heart.

And the Sandia Peak Tramway, the ride that only takes 15 minutes to get beautiful views plus restaurants and hiking trails.

The new El Vado Motel is also being recognized as a must-see while in Albuquerque as new guests can get their kicks on Route 66.

