Duke City Marathon to return with in-person race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Marathon will be back in person this year. Last year’s race was held virtually with runners sending in photos of themselves and screenshots capturing their GPS-tracked route. Organizers say they’ve been receiving calls and emails asking if they’d be hosting it again and confirmed the city has signed off on all of its permits.

The marathon must comply with the public health order and any indoor event will require masks. “On the racecourse no. No masks will be required on the racecourse, and again no vaccination cards will be required,” said Burt Trembly, Duke City Marathon board member.

The deadline for early registration is October 1. The race is set for October 17. For more information, visit dukecitymarathon.com.