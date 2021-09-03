Duke City Marathon to return with in-person race

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Marathon will be back in person this year. Last year’s race was held virtually with runners sending in photos of themselves and screenshots capturing their GPS-tracked route. Organizers say they’ve been receiving calls and emails asking if they’d be hosting it again and confirmed the city has signed off on all of its permits.

Story continues below:

The marathon must comply with the public health order and any indoor event will require masks. “On the racecourse no. No masks will be required on the racecourse, and again no vaccination cards will be required,” said Burt Trembly, Duke City Marathon board member.

The deadline for early registration is October 1. The race is set for October 17. For more information, visit dukecitymarathon.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Enter to Win

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES