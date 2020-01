ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration for the Duke City Marathon opened Thursday, and for the first time ever, early-bird specials are being offered.

From January 23 until March 31, racers can register for just $90. Late registration is $125. The Duke City Marathon is ranked as one of the top 25 marathons in the world and is the state’s only Boston Marathon qualifier.

The race is scheduled for Oct. 18.