Duke City Marathon back in full force this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s longest-running and premier fitness event is making a comeback. The Duke City Marathon is making an in-person return this year after last year’s race was held virtually with runners sending in photos of themselves and screenshots capturing their GPS-tracked route.

This year’s marathon will be held on Oct. 17. Race director and founder Tico Navarro spoke about what this year’s event will look like. Since the event is being held outdoors, masks will not be required. Navarro said the marathon will start at Civic Plaza and also end there.

Most of the run will be along the bosque trails. Visit their website to register for the event.

